England to host India for five Tests in 2021; check tentative schedule

WION Web Team New Delhi, India Nov 18, 2020, 08.10 PM(IST)

England to host India for five Tests in 2021; check tentative schedule Photograph:( Others )

Follow Us

Story highlights

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a provisional home schedule for the 2021 season with a five-match Test series against India set to headline the English summer.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced a provisional home schedule for the 2021 season with a five-match Test series against India set to headline the English summer.

Besides India, England will also host Sri Lanka and Pakistan for limited-overs matches between June and July before the first Test against India on August 4-8 at the iconic Trent Bridge. The final Test between England and India is scheduled to be held in Manchester from September 10 to September 14.

Earlier in 2020, England became the first side to invite teams after the COVID-19-enforced break and hosted matches in bio-secure bubbles inside closed doors. However, the ECB hopes to host spectators in the stadiums with general sale tickets set to be made available in January.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli, like Ganguly, has taken India-Australia rivalry to next level: John Buchanan

“Next year we’ve got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-test series against India as the centrepiece,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“While COVID means there’s still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

Furthermore, the England women’s team has plans of hosting South Africa and New Zealand while the visually impaired team lock horns with Australia in a limited-overs series in August.

ALSO READ: Cricket in Commonwealth Games: ICC announces qualification process

Provisional England men’s schedule for 2021 home summer:

  •  England v Sri Lanka: Three one-day internationals (ODIs) from June 29
  •  England v Pakistan: Three ODIs and three Twenty20 matches from July 8
  •  England v India: Five test matches from Aug. 4
  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Nov 10, 2020 | 3rd T20I
Zimbabwe in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020
PAK
(15.2 ov) 130/2
VS
ZIM
129/9 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 10, 2020 | Final
Indian Premier League, 2020
MI
(18.4 ov) 157/5
VS
DC
156/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App