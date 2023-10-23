SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, head-to-head, weather & pitch report

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023: South Africa will clash with Bangladesh in the 23rd ICC ODI World Cup 2023 match.

South Africa will enter the field after their victory against defending champions England on October 21. They are in the third position in the World Cup 2023 points table after winning three out of four matches. However, their defeat against the Netherlands came as a big shocker.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh stands at the sixth place in the points table. They have won only one so far against Afghanistan. Thus, the upcoming match between South Africa and Bangladesh will be exciting as both teams try to improve their ranks in the points table.

Here's everything you need to know about South Africa vs Bangladesh World Cup 2023 match.

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023 Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Bangladesh, 23rd match, ICC World Cup 2023

Date: Tuesday, October 24

Time: 02:00 pm IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023 Probable Playing XI

South Africa:

Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Bangladesh:

Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023 Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai will have partly sunny and warm weather on the day of the South Africa vs Bangladesh match. The probability of precipitation is zero per cent, implying rain might not play spoilsport. The humidity will be 38 per cent, and the temperature will range between 27 to 27 degrees Celsius.

SA vs BAN World Cup 2023 Pitch Report

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has a reputation for hosting high-scoring games. There are short borders and a batting wicket surface. But from a bowling perspective, the pitch is believed to help spinners a little. However, slower bowlers may find it difficult because of the size of the boundaries.

SA vs BAN World Cup Head-to-Head Stats

South Africa and Bangladesh have had 24 encounters in ODI format matches. South Africa has won 18 out of 24 games against Bangladesh. Their last ODI encounter was a three-match series, which Bangladesh won.

