SA vs AUS T20I Series: Mitchell Marsh urges Matt Short to shine on global stage, says 'he’s very exciting'

Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh has urged debutant Matt Short to make an instant impact as his side prepare to face South Africa in the first T20I on Wednesday, August 30. The contest set to be played at Kingsmead in Durban will see the away side with three debutants as Short will open the innings for Australia. According to Marsh, Short will be an exciting addition to the national team having enjoyed a stellar run with bat in the last few months.

Marsh excited about Short

“(He’s) very exciting. He’s coming off an outstanding 12 months for the Strikers and Victoria last year and thoroughly deserves his place,” he told reporters.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him open the batting for Australia.

“I’ve encouraged him to not change anything and take the game on, and we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes.”

The Victorian batter has enjoyed his cricket in the last 12 months during which he has been named Player of the Tournament in the BBL while also impressing in the Sheffield Shield. With 458 runs in 14 matches, Short was the second-highest scorer in the BBL last season with only Aaron Hardie scoring more with 460.

Short also scored 483 runs at 80.5 (including two centuries) in the Sheffield Shield while transforming his form in the red-ball format. His performance also saw him earn recognition in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he was picked by Punjab Kings. In six matches for Punjab, he scored 117 runs with a best of 36.

Task in hand for Aussies

Marsh will have a task in hand as he prepares to lead Australia in the South Africa series with regular skipper Pat Cummins. The Aussie captain is recovering from a wrist injury sustained during the final Ashes Test against England at the Oval while Steve Smith also recovering from the same issue. With both not available, Marsh got the nod to lead the side in the three-match T20I series which will be followed by the five-match ODI series.

The Aussies will then travel to India where they will face the hosts in a three-match ODI series before the ODI World Cup takes center stage.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE