/SA vs AUS: Rabada named in 18-man preliminary squad; Nortje in line for Test return

In a massive boost for South Africa, their pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada has been included in the 18-man preliminary squad for the three-match Test series against Australia starting October 9 in Durban. Rabada is currently recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered during winter training, with his availability for the first Test to be determined after an intra-squad match next week.

"We will give it [final decision on Rabada] as much time as humanly possible, but we also don't want to take a call based on desperation," South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said on Monday. "Based on how the three-day match plays out, a day or two after that, I reckon we will make a call."

Besides Rabada, fellow paceman Anrich Nortje has also earned a surprise recall to the squad, having last played a Test match three years ago, although Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman and Kwena Maphaka, all suffering from hamstring issues, have not been picked.

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"Anrich is as pedantic and professional as they come. He has got spreadsheets that detail all of the work that he has done. I'm very comfortable that he has done all the necessary work," Conrad said. "We've just got to look at the intensity that it's done in. We've got to look at whether a Test match is the best introduction back to the international fold."

Meanwhile, Gerald Coetzee, who returned to the South African colours for the recent ODI against Australia at Kingsmead last week, has also been picked for the red-ball leg, having last played a Test match in November 2024. Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder and Dane Paterson, all of whom were part of South Africa's World Test Championship final squad, make up the rest of the fast-bowling department.

Brevis Sidelined as 'Clay-Court Specialist

The hosts, however, have retained their core batting group for the marquee Test series against the Aussies, the first on their soil since 2018. While Marques Ackerman is the only uncapped batter picked, Conrad shared his thoughts on Dewald Brevis missing the cut. Calling him the Rafael Nadal of South African cricket, Conrad was blunt in his assessment of the Baby AB, saying he is not the best Test batter as of now.

"On the batting front, we've stuck with our core group," Conrad said. "It's great to have Marques in the squad. The way he has led the SA A side, both as captain and through his performances with the bat, has earned him this opportunity. We're looking forward to having him in the Test environment."

On Brevis, the head coach said, "It's a long summer, so I am sure we will see [Brevis] at some stage. The blunt answer is that I don't think he is one of the best batters in Test cricket for us. I think there are other guys for us in South African conditions. Brevis is probably more suited to us playing in Test cricket in the subcontinent.

"ODI cricket is a different story. You will see him at some stage. In Tests, he is a bit of a Rafael Nadal. He is a clay-court specialist,” he continued.

South Africa’s Preliminary Squad for Australia Tests: