SA vs AUS semi-final live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 semi-final SA vs AUS live on mobile

KolkataEdited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Nov 15, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

South Africa chased down 245 with 5 wickets in hand and 2.3 overs to spare against Afghanistan on a little challenging surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph:(Twitter)

SA vs AUS live streaming: South Africa and Australia will meet in the second semi-final match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Check all the live-streaming details here. 

SA vs AUS live-streaming: After South Africa vs Australia, semi-finalists South Africa and Australia will meet for another electrifying knockout match of the 2023 ICC World Cup. The match is slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday at 2:00 pm IST.

South Africa chased down 245 with 5 wickets in hand and 2.3 overs to spare against Afghanistan on a little challenging surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia, on the other hand, successfully chased down a target of 307 with 8 wickets and 5.2 overs to spare against Bangladesh on a batting-friendly surface at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Thursday’s match here: 

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: When is South Africa vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played on Thursday, November 16. 

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: At what time South Africa vs Australia match will be played?- Time 

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST. 

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where will the South Africa vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.   

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Australia match?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels. 

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the South Africa vs Australia match online? 

The South Africa vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: South Africa vs Australia probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

(With inputs from agencies)

Riya Teotia

Riya is a sub-editor at WION and a passionate storyteller who creates impactful and detailed stories through her articles. She likes to write on defence technologies and human-interest stories. She also possesses skills in drafting meticulously researched articles on sports, science & tech, and current trending stories.

 

 

