SA vs AUS ODI Series: Tim David earns 50-over call-up after impressing in T20Is, to fill Glenn Maxwell's void

Australia have handed a maiden ODI call-up to star all-rounder Tim David as he will fill the void left by Glenn Maxwell in the upcoming South Africa series. David, who scored a match-winning 64-run knock against the Proteas in the first T20I in Durban on Wednesday, August 30 will now look forward to a new challenge. However, it is unlikely that David would make the ODI World Cup squad, if Maxwell makes his return to the side.

David in ODI squad

"Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format. He will provide an extra option for us in that power role at the back end of an innings," selector Tony Dodemaide said.

David has been capped by the Aussie national side in the T20Is after switching international alliance from Singapore. He has so far played 26 T20Is including Wednesday’s encounter while he has been capped only 16 times in the List A format. However, his experience in franchise cricket all over the globe has been vital.

"The great thing about Tim is he's very level headed. He knows his role in T20 cricket can be inconsistent. But his ability to win us matches is why he's in this team. We've got full faith. I want him to play however he wants to play every game. I know that if he does that, he'll win us games. He's an outstanding asset for Australian cricket," Australia’s stand-in skipper Mitchell Marsh said.

Big shoes to fill

David recently won the maiden season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) with the MI New York franchise and was due to join Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after the T20 series. The 27-year-old will have the task of filling in the void left by Maxwell, having sustained an ankle injury but was also due to leave for the birth of his first child. The Aussies are already without the services of regular skipper Pat Cummins and Steve Smith, both suffering from wrist injuries.

