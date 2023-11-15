SA vs AUS free live streaming APP: How to watch World Cup 2023 semi-final South Africa vs Australia LIVE

SA vs AUS live streaming app: After South Africa vs Australia, semi-finalists South Africa and Australia will meet for another electrifying knockout match of the 2023 ICC World Cup. The match is slated to be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, West Bengal on Thursday at 2:00 pm IST.

Here is how you watch heavyweights clash in the second semi-final match of the tournament:

How to watch the South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live for free in India?

Disney+Hostar will stream the South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 match live in India.

Where can I watch the live telecast for the South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 semi-final?

Star Sports Network has the rights to telecast the South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 semi-final live in India. The match will be available on these channels: Star Gold SD, SS1 Tamil SD+HD, SS1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Maa Gol, SS1 Kannada SD, and Star Suvarna Plus.

How to watch the South Africa vs Australia World Cup 2023 semi-final LIVE in your country?

For viewers outside India, here's a list of official ICC broadcasters in different countries.

Afghanistan: Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com

Australia: Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now

Bangladesh: GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole

Canada: Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar

Caribbean Islands: ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean

Central & South America and Mexico: ESPN+

Hong Kong: Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV

Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan: SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV

Malaysia: Astro Cricket, Yupp TV

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pakistan: PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, JazzPakistan A-Sports, ARY ZAP

Singapore: HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+

Sri Lanka: Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app

South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App

USA: WillowTV, ESPN+ app

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: Live-streaming details

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: When is South Africa vs Australia match to be played?- Date

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played on Thursday, November 16.

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: At what time South Africa vs Australia match will be played?- Time

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where will the South Africa vs Australia match be played?- Venue

The South Africa vs Australia match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the South Africa vs Australia match?

The live telecast of the South Africa vs Australia match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the South Africa vs Australia match online?

The South Africa vs Australia match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SA vs AUS World Cup 2023 semi-final: South Africa vs Australia probable playing XI

South Africa (SA): Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams

Australia (AUS): Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc