SA v IND: Social media is a pressure, if affects you: KL Rahul on dealing with online abuse

With the world showering praises on KL Rahul for notching up perhaps his greatest hundred during the ongoing Boxing Day Test (against South Africa), the India batter decided not to get carried away with that, knowing how dark it could turn out if he fails in the next innings.

Upon returning to international cricket following a lengthy layoff (leg injury) since IPL this year, KL endured much hate and abuse online and addressed the issue after the second day's play in Centurion.

Rahul said international cricket comes with different challenges, and dealing with online abuse is one of them. The India keeper-batter said social media is a pressure and that it affects everyone, even those who claim to be thick-skinned than others.

"It is difficult obviously," Rahul said on how he handles online abuse.

"You have your personality, personality traits, characteristics. When you play international cricket, they all get challenged. As a person, as a cricketer, as an individual, you are challenged each day, each moment.

“Social media is a pressure. Today, I have scored a hundred, so people are singing praises. Three or four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It's part of the game, but I can't say it doesn't affect you; it does. The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset, the better it is,” he added.

Rahul sheds light on how to get over

Being away from the game for a few months, KL just didn’t have to deal with the pressure of attaining full fitness in time for the 2023 World Cup but also had to work on ways to keep himself calmer and avoid getting affected by social media abuse.

"But like anything else in cricket, like anything else in life, there's, there are ways to work on it. There are people who can help you if your mind is open. So, that's what I did when I was out of the game. I worked on myself and then worked on remaining calmer and taking care of my head. And what happens inside as well,” the India batter added.

