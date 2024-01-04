SA v IND: ‘Never seen a pitch that quick on day 1’ – Ashwell Prince, Elgar ‘surprised’ by Newlands wicket

The New Year’s Test in Cape Town saw 23 wickets falling on day one. While India dismissed South Africa for their lowest Test team total against them (55) in the first innings, they also got all out for 153, from being four down for the same score at one stage. That collapse created history, and alongside the visiting team, South Africa’s Dean Elgar and batting consultant Ashwell Prince were surprised by the ‘extra zip’ in the Newlands wicket.

Having lost three more wickets before Stumps on day one, Prince admitted the inconsistent bounce in Cape Town troubled everyone. Prince added as batters, none would mind the extra pace, but uneven bouncy movement off the pitch creates problems for even the best in the game.

Speaking to the media after the first day’s play, Prince said he had never seen a pitch as quick as the one in Newlands.

"I've never seen the pitch that quick on day one," Prince said.

"I don't think as batters you mind the pace in the wicket, but then you need the bounce to be consistent. The bounce was a little bit inconsistent, with some keeping low and some bouncing quite steeply. There's also the seam movement, which you don't mind on day one, but if you have the seam movement with consistent bounce, then it's a different situation."

Backing the team’s call to bat first, even considering what unfolded soon after (with Mohammed Siraj picking a six-wicket haul in the first innings), Prince said that had the weather conditions been a bit different, they would have bowled first; however, since the blue sky took centre stage, they decided to go ahead with batting first.

"If we had arrived here today with overcast conditions, then perhaps (we would have bowled). But we arrived here with blue skies, and even though there was a tinge on the surface, I don't think our batters are ever bothered when there is a bit of bounce on the pitch as long as the bounce is consistent and the movement is consistent,” Prince added.

Elgar shocked by Newlands wicket

Although Dean Elgar - playing his last Test, restrained himself from calling the Newlands pitch poor, he admitted it looked normal and completely contrasting to how it behaved across the day.

"From the naked eye, it actually didn't look too bad," he said. "The wickets of the past, even domestically, haven't played at all badly. They've actually been quite good. It didn't look horrible."