SA v IND: His thirst for success drives his consistency - Allan Donald on what makes Kagiso Rabada special

Kagiso Rabada has been India’s nemesis in Tests, especially in his home conditions. Ever since he emerged on the international scene, Rabada has been a threat, and with his five-wicket haul in the first Test in Centurion, he proved so. With the New Year’s Test in Cape Town on the horizon, Rabada will again hold keys to success for his team as they eye a series win over India.

Speaking to the PTI in an exclusive chat, former Proteas quick and veteran Allan Donald detailed what makes Kagiso Rabada so special. Donald noted, much like legendary Dale Steyn, who was an epitome of consistency, Rabada also functions on the same line as his thirst to achieve more keeps him ahead of his contemporaries.

Donald said though Rabada is skillful enough to make the ball talk on any surface, his mantra to success has been the position he gets into before he delivers and the consistency that follows after he bowls.

"Skill is one thing, but he has an got amazing ability to run the ball away. He has got some amazing wickets with stunning balls in the first Test match," Donald told PTI in an interview.

"He was outstanding to watch as he always is, and I just think his thirst for success drives his consistency. Anyone who gets success, doesn't matter what sport he plays, is judged by consistency.

“If you look at Dale Steyn, he brought that thirst for consistency for himself, and KG is no different as he is such a hungry individual. I see in him to be the absolute best competitor on the field that he can be,” Donald added.

Future looks bright

Although two top stream seamers – Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, are out with respective injuries, the South African pace attack is still far better than their opponents.

Speaking on the prospects of South Africa producing youngsters at that pace, Donald said, "…but I think this attack I think has got a future in front of them you have got a guy in the name of Rabada who is leading this attack beautifully, who is an outstanding performer and leader of the pack."