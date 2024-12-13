Singapore

Russian Chess Federation Chief Andrei Filatov has accused China’s Ding Liren of deliberately losing the World Chess Championship contest against India’s D Gukesh after the latter won his maiden title in Singapore on Thursday (Dec 12). In a tightly contested battle between the duo, Gukesh won the game 14 and won the title with a score of 7.5-6.5. However, according to Filatov there was foul play in game 14, and accused Liren of deliberately losing the match.

Advertisment

Filatov accuses Liren

"The result of the last game caused bewilderment among professionals and chess fans. The actions of the Chinese chess player in the decisive segment are extremely suspicious and require a separate investigation by FIDE," Filatov was quoted as saying.

"Losing the position in which Ding Liren was is difficult even for a first-class player. The defeat of the Chinese chess player in today's game raises a lot of questions and looks like a deliberate one," he added.

Advertisment

On the 55th move of game 14, Liren made a blunder opening the door for Gukesh’s huge win. Three moves later, Liren lost to Gukesh, therefore, paving the way for his loss in the World Chess Championship.

Filatov’s accusations come amid a fraught backdrop for Russian chess and sports in general. Russia’s sporting reputation has been tarnished in recent years by doping scandals and its exclusion from various international events due to the war in Ukraine. The nation’s prominence in chess, however, remains significant, adding weight to Filatov’s statements.

ALSO READ | BGT, Gabba Test Preview: Redemption or repetition? India-Australia gear up for blockbuster clash

Advertisment

Gukesh scripts history

Russian great Garry Kasparov had held the record for the youngest world champion until Gukesh’s success at 18. Kasparov won the 1985 World Chess Championship when he was 22, a record he held until the Indian star’s success in Singapore.

An emotional Gukesh was seen in tears after his mammoth success while the entire chess fraternity congratulated him on his win.