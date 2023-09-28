Rugby World Cup: Uruguay stage second-half rally to beat Namibia 36-26

Fullback Baltazar Amaya scored two tries as Uruguay overturned a halftime deficit to defeat an ill-disciplined Namibia 36-26 for a bonus-point victory in Lyon on Wednesday (September 27) and send the African side home from another Rugby World Cup without a win.

Namibia led 20-12 at the break after scoring tries through wingers Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling in the opening 11 minutes, but having played four games in 19 days, the most punishing schedule of any team in the tournament, they could not sustain the challenge.

Uruguay looked lively throughout the Pool A clash and scored tries through hooker German Kessler, scrumhalf Santiago Arata and winger Bautista Basso as they claimed a fourth World Cup victory in their history with a game against New Zealand to come on Oct. 5.

Second-half yellow cards for prop Johan Coetzee and captain Tjiuee Uanivi, and a red for replacement front row Desiderius Sethie, sealed Namibia’s fate as their record World Cup losing streak stretched to 26 matches.

"We are going to celebrate this victory. Uruguay has only had three wins in the World Cup, the fourth win was really important. Namibia was our last objective," captain Andres Vilaseca told a press conference. "Now we are going to enjoy the week and then play the best team in the world (New Zealand on Oct. 5). We don't know if we will have a chance to play in the World Cup again."

Uruguay were 20-12 behind at the break but Namibia were heavily penalised in the second half, picking up a yellow and red card and running out of steam as they suffered their 26th World Cup defeat going back to their debut in 1999.

"We managed to keep our tempers," Vilaseca added. "A few years ago, I think it would have been more difficult for us. We were hungry for a win and were are delighted that we have been successful."

Uruguay coach Esteban Meneses said his team had prepared to make history. "We were unsuccessful against Italy but this team never lost hope," he added. "We knew it would be difficult, we knew they would give everything but we managed to make the difference."

Vilaseca believes his team's success is also due to their participation in the Super Rugby Americas, a professional club competition won by Uruguay's Penarol in 2022 and 2023,

"The Super Rugby competition helped a lot. Rugby in South America changed a lot from 2020," said Vilaseca. "We now have a lot of professional players, we have a first- class stadium. It certainly helped us to play here at the level we have. There's no doubt about it, that is the solution to closing the gap for the tier two nations."

