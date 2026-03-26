/Jaiswal, Bishnoi rock Mumbai as unbeaten Rajasthan tops IPL 2026 points table

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi starred for the Rajasthan Royals as the hosts beat the Mumbai Indians by 27 runs to remain unbeaten in the competition and top the IPL 2026 points table with six points in three contested matches. With Guwahati hosting the rain-hit 11-a-side game, Royals batted first and slammed 150 for three before reducing the star-studded MI to 22 for three inside the Powerplay. The pacers struck gold at the start before Bishnoi accounted for skipper Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma in one over to put the touring side’s back against the wall.

Earlier, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines for hitting ace quick Jasprit Bumrah for a first-ball six, adding one more to it in his first over. The teen sensation smashed a quickfire 39 off 14 balls, including five sixes and a four, adding 80 runs for the first wicket with Jaiswal.

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Jaiswal was also on song from the ball one, whacking Deepak Chahar for 18 runs in his first over and later completing his fifty. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 77 off 32 balls, hitting four sixes and 10 fours, while captain Riyan Parag contributed with a 10-ball 20.

Mumbai, down and out in Guwahati

Mumbai Indians never looked comfortable in the run chase, having lost opener Ryan Rickelton inside the first over itself.

Suryakumar Yadav got out next, with veteran Rohit Sharma following him in the third over. Two quick wickets in the fifth had Mumbai on the floor before Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford tried pulling MI out of the mud.



Though they had their moments, with RR looking clueless midway through that partnership, Tushar Deshpande’s slower one broke that stand, and with that, Mumbai’s hopes of winning this match.

