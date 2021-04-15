RR vs DC, IPL 2021 - Wankhede Stadium pitch report, Mumbai weather forecast, Stats - All you need to know

Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

IN PICS| From Dhoni to Kohli: Highest-paid players with mind-boggling salaries in IPL 2021

Pant and Co. will be entering the contest after a stunning win against Chennai Super Kings at the same venue, whereas, the Royals fell short while chasing a mammoth total against Punjab Kings.

Both teams will be accustomed to the Wankhede having played a match there.

IN PICS| Ben Stokes ruled out of IPL 2021: Five players who can replace him

WEATHER PREDICTIONS:

Weather forecasts for the match show no signs of rainfall, so the weather is unlikely to play a spoilsport during the exciting contest. However, the venue will be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 34°c and a minimum temperature of 27°c.

PITCH REPORT:

Wankhede Stadium has witnessed some high scores in the ongoing edition of IPL. So it is safe to say that it will be a batting paradise and could be a high-scoring chase tonight. Even a 222-run target set by Punjab Kings felt less while Rajasthan Royals were chasing the score. Both teams (Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals) have enough batting firepower and we could have another 200+ runs chase tonight.

Dew will be a factor team will consider, due to which the toss will be very crucial.

RR vs DC HEAD TO HEAD STATS:

Both teams have clashed 22 times with each side winning 11 matches. However, in the previous edition of the cash-rich T20 league (IPL 2020) DC dominated RR by winning both fixtures.

Probable XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (c, wk), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan