RR vs DC head-to-head: Who is expected to win Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match today?

RR vs DC head-to-head: RR kicked off the season with an impressive victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad but suffered a heavy defeat to PBKS in their next match. They are now determined to regain their winning form and have their sights set on defeating Delhi Capitals in their upcoming match on Saturday. The match will take place at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, known for its favourable batting conditions.

The predicted playing XI for both teams is yet to be confirmed. In contrast, Delhi Capitals have had a rough start to IPL 2023, losing both of their opening matches. After a disappointing loss to the Super Giants in their first game, they were unable to recover and were defeated by the Gujarat Titans in their second match.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have faced off 26 times, with both teams winning and losing 13 matches against each other. Delhi Capitals have won 3 of the last 5 games between RR and DC, while Rajasthan Royals have won 2 of those games.

Who will win the RR vs DC match?

In contrast to the Capitals, who have yet to win a game in the competition, the Royals won their opening match and lost a close contest in their last match. On Saturday, expect a fierce battle between the two teams as they compete for victory.

On paper, Rajasthan Royals appear to be a good team, and predictions are that they will prevail.

RR vs DC match playing XI (Predicted)

RR playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC playing XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar

When will RR vs DC match be played?

RR vs DC match will be played on Saturday, April 8.

What time will RR vs DC match start?

RR vs DC match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will RR vs DC match be played?

RR vs DC match will be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Where will RR vs DC match be live-streamed?