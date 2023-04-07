RR vs DC prediction and live-streaming details: Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match live?

RR vs DC prediction and live-streaming details: The 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC). The match will be played on Saturday, April 8 at 3:30 PM IST. Rajasthan Royals started their season with a terrific performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad; however, they were unable to maintain their winning streak. In their second match, Punjab Kings humbled them with a close 5-run victory. On Saturday, they'll be trying to play as a unit and resume their winning journey.

The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, are off to a disastrous IPL 2023 start. They have already played two games and lost both. After losing badly to the Super Giants in their first game, they were unable to recover and lost to the Gujarat Titans in their second match.

RR vs DC live-streaming details

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals (RR vs DC) will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free. On the other hand, the match will be broadcast live on TV by the Star Sports network.

RR vs DC match details

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals is slated to be played on Saturday, April 8. The match will be played at 3:30 PM IST. The venue of the RR vs DC match is Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

RR vs DC match prediction

RR looks a great team on paper. Their players, especially captain Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Jos Buttler, have left an impression on their fans with their exceptional performances. The team is expected to emerge victorious in the match against DC.

Prediction: RR to win the match.

RR vs DC match playing XI (Predicted)

RR playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal