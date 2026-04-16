/‘Roots in Barcelona’: Lionel Messi buys Spanish fifth-tier club Cornella

Lionel Messi continues to strengthen his love affair with his former club FC Barcelona, after recently purchasing Spanish fifth-tier team Cornella, reinforcing his ties with the club and commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia. Messi, however, is active in the Major League Soccer in the US, representing Inter Miami and expected to play a key role in Argentina’s title defence later this year.

"This move reinforces Messi's close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia," the club said in a statement confirming the former Barcelona star's acquisition.

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Several top players have come through the ranks at Cornella, based in the Barcelona suburbs, including Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Messi's former Barca teammate Jordi Alba.



Meanwhile, Cornella has suffered back-to-back relegations in the past two seasons.



"Leo Messi's arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club's history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent," Cornella added. "The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

Messi came through Barcelona's academy before spending 17 seasons in the Catalan giants' first team, becoming their all-time leading scorer with 672 goals.



The 38-year-old has previously said he would return to live in Catalonia after he retires from football. Messi is set to play in his sixth World Cup when Argentina start their title defence in the USA, Mexico and Canada against Algeria in Kansas on June 16.



On the other hand, Messi's great rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, bought a 25-per-cent stake in another Spanish club, second-tier Almeria, two months ago.