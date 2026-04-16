/Bernardo Silva confirms Manchester City exit after 9 years and 15 trophies

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season, the eight-time Premier League winners announced on Thursday (Apr 16). City hailed Silva’s ‘incalculable’ contribution to the side’s ‘greatest sustained period of success’, where they won six league titles since he joined the Manchester team in 2017 from Monaco. The Portuguese playmaker played over 450 matches for Pep Guardiola’s team, winning 15 trophies, including a Champions League crown.

Known for creating chances out of nowhere, Silva has provided 77 assists, while also scoring 76 goals for the Blues, and recently moved into the top 10 of all-time City appearance holders, surpassing notable ex-players, including David Silva, Willie Donachie and Paul Power.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Manchester City can confirm Bernardo Silva will leave the club this summer," said a City statement. "Bernardo will now focus on seeking to try and ensure his remaining time at City ends with even more silverware, with Pep Guardiola's side still very much in the hunt to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup."



Silva, confirming his departure from the Etihad on his Instagram page, wrote: “In a few months it's time to say goodbye to the city where not only we won so much as a football club, but also where I started my marriage and my family. From the bottom of my heart, Ines and Carlota, thank you!”

Man City in race for ninth PL crown

Placed second on the Premier League points table with 64 points in 31 matches, only behind table toppers Arsenal, City holds an extra game advantage over the Gunners, with their next league game scheduled against Mikel Arteta’s side on Sunday (Apr 19).



Should Man City beat Arsenal and then win their remaining matches, they will finish with 85 points, and the Gunners, should they lose against the Blues and win their pending PL matches, will also finish on the same points.



However, in that case, the goal difference will decide the 2026 Premier League winner.