/Football World Cup 2026 | 'Iran has to come,' says FIFA chief Gianni Infantino about its participation

FIFA chief Gianni Infantino says that Iran is coming to the Football World Cup 2026. The statement comes amid ongoing tensions between the US, one of the three co-hosts of the tournament, and Iran which started Feb 28. The quadrennial tournament begins June 11 and runs till Jul 19. Along with the US, Canada and Mexico are also co-hosting the tournament. Infantino's comments do give a hint about FIFA rejecting Iran's request to move its matches out of the US. Iran are in Group G of the 48-team tournament and have matches scheduled against New Zealand on June 15 and against Belgium on June 21 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles while the third group-stage match is against Egypt on June 26 at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Is Iran going to compete in FIFA World Cup 2026? Infantino makes big statement

"The Iranian team is coming for sure, yes," Infantino said on Wednesday (Apr 15) while speaking at an event in the USA. "We hope that by then, of course, the situation will be a peaceful situation. As I said, that would definitely help. But Iran has to come. Of course, they represent their people. They have qualified. The players want to play."

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The FIFA chief, however, acknowledged the current situation between the two countries, but remain hopeful of everything coming together.

"OK we don’t live on the moon, we live on planet Earth," Infantino said about the current geopolitical situation between the two countries. "But you know if there is nobody else that believes in building bridges and in keeping them, you know, intact and together, well we are doing that job."

Iran at FIFA World Cup 2026