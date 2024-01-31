Ronaldo vs Messi: Check predicted lineup and team news for Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Riyadh Season Cup 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will lock horns with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami in the Riyadh Season Cup in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (Feb 1) at 11:30 pm IST. The two players will face off for the first time since leaving Europe.

It will be Al-Nassr's first outing in the mini-competition. Riyadh Season Cup has also featured their Saudi title rivals, Al Hilal. They squared off with Inter Miami on Monday and came out 4-3 winners. In the thrilling encounter, Malcom gave them the upper hand in the mid-season friendly tournament.

Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal will clash in the football league on February 8, which could become more thrilling if Al-Nassr wins the upcoming game against Inter Miami.

Al Nassr is seven points behind Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League title race, which is currently on hold due to winter break. Ronaldo is the top scorer this season, with 18 appearances and 20 goals.

Meanwhile, Miami's journey in the 2023 MLS season did not end well. However, they will aim to perform better than they did in the 1-0 defeat. The highly-anticipated clash between Ronaldo and Messi might be the last time the last time two football legends will clash. But it will be challenging for them as the home side is in great form.

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami Predicted Lineup

Al Nassr Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1):

Al-Aqidi(GK); Ghannam, Amri, Laporte, Telles; Al-Khaibari, Brozovic; Talisca, Otavio, Maran; Cristiano Ronaldo

Inter Miami Predicted Lineup (3-5-2):

Callender(GK); Allen, Kryvtsov, Aviles; Yedlin, Gressel, Busquets, Ruiz, Alba; Suarez, Messi

Al Nassr vs Inter Miami: Players To Watch Out For And Team News

Ronaldo has been phenomenal for Al-Nassr since he joined the club and will hope to keep up his form and remarkable gameplay. His longevity owes to his ability to adapt by operating in fewer areas of the pitch and his goalscoring instinct.

On the other hand, Inter Miami's Lionel Messi might showcase his prowess with his finishing, positioning, quick reactions, and ability to make attacking runs to beat the defensive line.

Al-Nassr's manager, Luis Castro, will have a full-strength squad at his disposal and will try to go with the strongest lineup for the game. However, Sadio Mane will be unavailable for the game due to AFCON.

For Inter-Miami, Franco Negri, Corentin Jean and Ian Fray, will not be there.