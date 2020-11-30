Romain Grosjean ruled out of next F1 Grand Prix after fiery crash

French driver Romain Grosjean is set to sit out of next weekend’s Formula One race after miraculously escaping a high-speed crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix. The Haas driver received burns to his hands.

Grosjean escaped the wreckage after colliding with Alpha Tauri’s Daniil Kyvyat on the first lap of Sunday’s race. The Haas car split in half and burst into flames after smashing through the barriers at 225 kph.

Haas said Grosjean’s treatment was “going well” and a discharge from hospital is expected on Tuesday.

Grosjean’s escape is being credited to the integrity of his car survival cell, his ‘halo’ device, which deflected the metal barriers away from his head and Grosjean’s own presence of mind as he remained calm to pull himself out along with skilled assistance of F1’s medical staff and track marshals.

"Hello everyone, I just wanted to say I'm okay, well, sort of okay," the Frenchman said in an Instagram post. "Thank you very much for all the messages.

"I wasn’t for the 'halo' some years ago, but I think it's the greatest thing we brought to Formula One and, without it, I wouldn't be able to speak to you today."

The grandson of two-time world champion Emerson Fittipaldi and Brazilian driver Pietro Fittipaldi is set to make his

Formula One debut in the Sakhir Grand Prix next Sunday as he replaces Grosjean.

"After it was decided that the best thing for Romain was to skip at least one race the choice was pretty easy," said team principal Guenther Steiner.

"Pietro is familiar with us and it's the right thing to do."

The 24-year-old tested with Haas in 2018 and 2019.

"Most importantly, I'm happy Romain is safe and healthy," said Fittipaldi.

"We are all happy his injuries are relatively minor after such a huge accident. Obviously it's not an ideal set of circumstances to get my first opportunity."

(From AFP inputs)