Rohit Sharma suffers injury scare one day before WTC Final 2023; Check updates here

WTC 2023 Final: Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian cricket team, suffered an injury scare one day ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval, London. On Tuesday, the Indian skipper injured his left thumb during the practice session. Rohit Sharma did not take part in the practice drills after his injury. Several key players, including Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill, attended the practice session. Rohit Sharma's injury scare adds a level of concern for Team India as they seek to win the World Test Championship against Australia, especially after their defeat in the WTC 2021 Final against Kane Williamson-led New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma has expressed his desire to win the ICC WTC 2023 trophy for India. The Men in Blue have not been able to achieve an ICC title since 2013, despite several chances. The right-handed batsman assumed the captaincy across the formats after Virat Kohli stepped down after India's Test series loss in South Africa in 2022.

When asked about the legacy Rohit would leave as a captain, he said, "Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forwards and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win championships. That is what you play for."

Rohit Sharma's injury scare one day ahead of the WTC Final against Australia has raised concern. The Indian captain is crucial to the team because he's a great leader and an exceptional player. He was among the most consistent players during the World Test Championship 2023 cycle. The Indian opener scored 242 runs from six innings, including a hundred, against the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March 2023. His absence from the field can change things last minute and impact Team India's overall performance. Rohit Sharma and Australia's captain Pat Cummins posed with the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) mace ahead of the WTC Final starting June 7, 2023.

According to reports, Team India's management said that Rohit Sharma is completely fine and is fit to play for the WTC 2023 Final starting Wednesday, June 7, at 3 PM IST. The match will be live on all Star Sports TV channels and Disney+ Hotstar. WTC Final: Rohit Sharma's Squad India Squad for WTC Final: Rohit Sharma (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav

Reserves: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav

India's Predicted Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav

