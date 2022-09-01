Rohit Sharma alludes to a potential cinematic debut in cryptic post on social media

Indian skipper and one of the most prolific performers in the history of the team, Rohit Sharma, is seemingly all set to entertain his fans without his bat. While Sharma has been a mainstay in the Indian cricketing fraternity, he may be dipping his toes in the deep waters of big-screen entertainment.

Sharma alluded to the same with a cryptic post on social media. As India marches on in the Asia Cup tournament, looking to successfully defend their title after having broken into the Super Four, Sharma a poster of what could presumably belong to a film, documentary or a similar venture.

The poster betrayed the fact that the trailer for his new venture will drop on 4th September. However, Sharma withheld any and all information regarding what the trailer was truly for, leaving fans vying for some answers.

"Butterflies in my stomach. A debut of a kind," wrote Sharma in the caption of the post. Keeping the caption in mind, it is fair to assume that Sharma, much like his fans, is brimming with anticipation and excitement for his upcoming foray into cinema.

As far as Sharma's exploits on the field of cricket are concerned, he has done increasingly well in bolstering India's claim to the title of Asia Cup champions. Under his leadership, India stormed past their first two opponents in the tournament, Pakistan and Hong Kong.

While he has performed his duties as skipper with near perfection, he has also managed to further his personal stock in the national cricketing environment, effectively becoming the most successful Indian captain in the shortest format of the game by overtaking Virat Kohli.

He achieved this feat by leading India to glory against their Group A rivals Hong Kong as the win marked his 31st victory across 37 T20I appearances as captain. Owing to his success, his win percentage in the T20I format stands at a whopping 83.78%.