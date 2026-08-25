/US Open 2026: Roger Federer, five-time champion, is returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium once more

Roger Federer, arguably one of the greatest tennis players ever with 20 Grand Slams to his name, is set to make a comeback at the upcoming US Open which starts August 30 (main draw). Federer, who has five US Open titles to his name, is returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium at Flushing Meadows for an exhibition set. This is the first time Federer will be returning to the US Open since 2019. The Swiss player, however, has turned down any possibility of returning to professional tennis like Serena Williams.

Federer to play exhibition singles and doubles set at US Open

The 45-year-old, who won the US Open five years in a row from 2004-08, will play one singles exhibition set against former US player Andy Roddick. For the doubles exhibition set, Federer will pair up with John McEnroe to face Roddick and Andre Agassi.

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Speaking during a press conference on Monday (Aug 24), Federer confirmed the uncertainty about how he'll play and said: "I haven’t played a singles set in, I don’t know, (Hubert) Hurkacz at Wimbledon maybe, so it’s been five years. I don’t know how it’s going to go tomorrow. So there is a lot of uncertainty but a lot of happiness that I can return to Arthur Ashe, a place where I have had so many beautiful moments."

Is Federer making a return to professional tennis?

The Swiss great was also asked about his potential return to professional tennis like Serena, who made a comeback to women's singles at 44 during Wimbledon 2026. Federer, however, quashed any such hopes and said: "No, no, no, no. No, not at all. Thanks for asking. I wasn’t sure if the question was going to get asked, but I’m happy you did so I can clarify in case anybody thought."