Roger Federer career achievements, records and stats

Roger Federer recently sent fans into a tearful spiral after announcing his retirement from professional tennis with a post on social media. Considering his impact on the sport, claiming that his absence will be felt would be an understatement.

Federer is one of, if not the most, popular names in the international tennis circuit. Having spent nearly 24 years in the sport, Federer has done more than enough to etch his name in tennis folklore as arguably the greatest player on the scene.

For over two decades, he has been the perfect poster boy for the sport, attracting fresh eyes to the sport. In addition, he has been one of the most positive ambassadors of the sport, well known for his gentlemanly conduct and elegant style of play, which has further bolstered his stock as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

As far as his exploits on the court are concerned, there are hardly any players whose records can hold a candle to that of Federer. He boasts of a record-tying five U.S. Open titles, a record eight men’s singles Wimbledon titles, 20 Grand Slam championship titles and a whopping 103 ATP singles titles.

In addition, Federer also boasts of winning the grandest athletic prize in the world of sports when he, along with Stanislas Wawrinka, laid claim to the gold medal in the men's doubles category at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He has also reigned supreme at the rank of No. 1 for a total duration of 310 weeks.

Records unique to the Swiss maestro are aplenty. Federer previously dominated proceedings at the US Open, racking up a whopping five wins at the Flushing Meadows on the trot.

The Basel Born player is one of the best hardcourt players in the circuit, Federer has 71 titles to his name. He is also the first player to reach the impressive tally of 20 Grand Slam titles in 2018 with a win against Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final.

He also has an extremely impressive record when it comes to Grand Slam finals, having competed in 31 and picking up wins in 20 of them. The 41-year-old is also the only player to own ten title wins each on clay, grass and hard courts.