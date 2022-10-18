Roger Binny becomes BCCI's 36th President: All you need to know about 1983 World Cup hero

On Tuesday (October 18), former Indian cricketer Roger Binny was officially announced as the BCCI President, replacing Sourav Ganguly. After Ganguly's exit was confirmed, Binny's name was doing the rounds as an ideal successor and the 1983 World Cup hero has been appointed as BCCI's 36th President in Mumbai.

"As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on 2 things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan. Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country," Binny told ANI after his appointment.

ALSO READ | Roger Binny officially replaces Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, Jay Shah to continue as secretary

Here's everything you need to know about Roger Binny

1) Binny represented India in 72 Tests and 27 ODIs

2) The fast-bowling all-rounder ended with 47 Test victims and 77 ODI scalps

3) Binny was also a handy batter, amassing 830 Test and 629 ODI runs with 6 half-centuries overall

4) He was the leading wicket-taker (18 wickets) during Kapil Dev-led India's historic 1983 ODI World Cup triumph

5) Binny accounted for nine wickets -- second-most -- in India's World Championship of Cricket victory in 1984/85

6) The veteran served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years before serving as the president since 2019

7) Binny's son Stuart is also a retired Indian cricketer, who represented India in 6 Tests, 14 ODIs and 3 T20Is

Recently, Ganguly, who became the board chief in late 2019, also opened up on his exit and said at an event, "I was the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal for five years. I have been president of BCCI for years. After all these terms, you have to leave and go. As an administrator, you have to contribute a lot and make things better for the team. Me being a player, who was around for a long time, understood it. I enjoyed my time as an administrator thoroughly. You cannot play forever and you cannot remain in administration forever."

There are high hopes from the 67-year-old Roger Binny to take Indian cricket forward as the BCCI chief. Under him, Women's IPL -- which is set to kick off early next year -- and Indian domestic circuit's functioning will mainly be in focus. His leadership is expected to help BCCI in maintaining its stronghold in the cricketing fraternity.