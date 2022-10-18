Roger Binny officially replaces Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, Jay Shah to continue as secretary

Former India all-rounder and 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny officially replaced Sourav Ganguly as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (October 18). Ganguly handed over the baton to Binny during the board's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

Jay Shah will continue as the secretary of the Indian cricket board and is set to be the board's representative at the International Cricket Council (ICC), replacing former president Ganguly. The new team of BCCI office bearers took charge of the office on Tuesday after being elected unopposed.

While Binny replaced Ganguly as the head of the board, Shah got another term as secretary. Rajeev Shukla retained the vice-president's post while Ashish Shelar was appointed as the new treasurer of the board. Former BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal will take over as the new chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read: Australia appoint Pat Cummins as ODI captain after Aaron Finch's retirement from 50-over format

Ganguly reportedly was keen on continuing as the president of the Indian cricket board and had made up his mind to fight the election against Binny. However, the former India captain couldn't garner support from the board members to get another term.

He was offered IPL chairmanship which he politely declined and is now set to return as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). Ganguly's exit from the BCCI has not only become a major talking point in the Indian cricket fraternity but has also made it to political debates in the country.

BCCI has not yet named a candidate for the ICC chairman post ahead of the ICC board's meeting to elect the next chairman in November. Ganguly was touted as one of the major candidates for the top post, however, it remains to be seen if the Indian cricket board will back him for the top job.

Also Read: WATCH - Kohli pulls off one-handed screamer on boundary rope in warm-up game against Australia

Former BCCI president N Srinivasan and India's current sports minister Anurag Thakur are also rumoured to be in the fray to become BCCI's candidate for the ICC chairman post. A decision on the matter is expected soon. If BCCI decides against fielding a candidate, the Indian cricket board might support incumbent Greg Barclay for a second term.