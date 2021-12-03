Robin Uthappa hints at MS Dhoni's successor as CSK captain: 'They have given him the due he deserved'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have retained captain MS Dhoni, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. While many expected Dhoni to be CSK's first-choice retention, the franchise announced that Jadeja has been kept as the first-choice player for Rs 6 crore (INR 160 million) while Dhoni will be taking a salary of Rs 12 crore (INR 120 million).

Dhoni was CSK's highest-paid player from IPL 2018 to 2021 as he was on a contract of Rs 15 crore (INR 150 million) per year. However, Dhoni has taken a pay cut this time around to continue his association with CSK in what are the final few years of his cricketing career. Having already crossed the age of 40, Dhoni is not expected to continue playing for the next full three seasons for CSK.

Robin Uthappa, who was part of CSK's IPL-winning team in 2021, has hinted at who can be Dhoni's successor at CSK once he decides to hang up his boots. While explaining why CSK have made Jadeja their highest-apid player and not Dhoni this time around, Uthappa said it must have been Dhoni's choice and that they have given the Team India all-rounder the due he deserved.

Uthappa also suggested that Jadeja is one of the favourites to take over the captaincy from Dhoni after his retirement from IPL. “I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved," Uthappa said on Star Sports.

CSK can also look for a young captaincy prospect in the upcoming mega auction and groom him as a leader while Dhoni is still there with the franchise. Jadeja is one of the most experienced campaigners in the CSK setup and has been with the franchise for nine seasons now.

He is one of the best all-rounders in the league with 2386 runs and 127 wickets in 200 IPL matches. Jadeja is also a regular across formats for Team India and can soon be leading CSK in the IPL if the franchise put the trust in him for a leadership role.