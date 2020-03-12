Road Safety World Series called off amid coronavirus pandemic, legends to fly out of India soon

The UnAcademy Road Safety World Series 2020 which was being held for a noble cause, to spread road awareness through cricket, has been called off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. With the COVID-19 spreading like a wildfire, the organisers of Road Safety World Series 2020 have decided to postpone the tournament to May or October, subject to players' availability.

The organisers of Road Safety World Series had a long meeting with the players on Thursday evening and it was decided that it is in the best interest of everyone, including the players, fans and organisers, that the tournament should be called off for the time being, as per a report.

With the health ministry urging people to avoid public gatherings, the organisers of Road Safety World Series had decided to conduct the matches behind closed doors but with the situation deteriorating, it had to change its stance and postpone the tournament.

Some of the members of Sri Lanka Legends - Muttiah Muralitharan, Marvan Atapattu and Rangana Herath - have already left for Sri Lanka and the other overseas cricketers are expected to leave India by Thursday or Friday.

The Road Safety World Series has managed to create a frenzy among cricket lovers with some of the legendary names in world cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Jonty Rhodes, to name a few, taking everyone to a nostalgic ride on the cricket field.

While immense anticipation and hype were surrounding the tournament, the ardent cricket loves will hope the situation improves and the remaining matches of the Road Safety World Series could be played later in the year.