/Rishabh Pant’s first words after his fatal car crash will give you goosebumps – Check here

"Will I play again?" These were the first words from Rishabh Pant after escaping a tragic car crash in December 2022. He didn’t ask, “Will I walk again?” or “Am I going to be okay?” instead a straightforward ask to return to the place where he enjoys being the most. Fast forward to June 2025, and Pant answered his question in the most stylish way possible by smashing twin centuries in the opening Test against England at Headingley. This was not just a comeback; it was an extraordinary tale from India’s Test vice-captain.



The accident took place on December 30, 2022, when he was driving from New Delhi to his hometown, Roorkee. He lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a divider and the car caught fire. Passersby pulled him out of the burning car just in time. He was rushed to the hospital; he suffered serious injuries, including a dislocated right knee, torn ligaments, an injured ankle, and deep skin loss on his back and legs.

Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, the doctor who led his treatment, revealed the seriousness of the situation.

“He was extremely lucky to be alive,” he was quoted saying to Times of India (TOI). Pant’s mother asked the doctor just one question: “Will he ever walk again?” But Pant was only thinking about one thing: getting back to those 22 yards.

On January 6, 2023, he underwent a four-hour surgery to repair his knee, including the reconstruction of three torn ligaments. The recovery journey that followed was long and difficult. In the early days, he couldn't move his hands or even brush his teeth.

However, day by day, Rishabh Pant kept improving. He spent most of 2023 at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, pushing himself harder. With every baby step, whether it was walking without crutches or returning to basic exercises, his confidence grew.