Rishabh Pant's comeback is quite far away, feels Aakash Chopra after his batting video goes viral

Rishabh Pant's batting video made heads turn recently. The wicketkeeper-batter is recovering from a horrific car crash which took place on December 30, 2022. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for Pant to resume batting as he is striving hard to make a comeback in the national setup. Despite the 25-year-old's speedy recovery, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that the star player's return is 'quite far away as of now.'

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Chopra pointed out, “Rishabh Pant had posted a video where Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were seen batting after a long time. Now his videos have come from which it seems he is coming back. He has started batting against the bowling machine. He has started playing against 140 kph but Pant's comeback is quite far away as of now."

"The conservative guess was that he might get fit by the next IPL or the next (T20) World Cup. Let's see, fingers crossed. Good scenes are coming and we get happy in that itself, that the boy has started moving and playing at least," Chopra further added.

It is to be noted that Pant’s accident took place on the Delhi-Dehradun highway when the keeper-batter was driving to his hometown of Roorkee. His four-wheeler collided with a divider in Manglaur, flipped over, and caught fire. As a result, the star cricketer suffered injuries to his head, back, and leg but managed to escape by breaking a window. Since then, he has shown significant progress in his recovery as fans await his return in national colours. In Pant's absence, India lost the home ODI series to Australia early this year, WTC final and the five-match T20I series to West Indies, in West Indies and USA.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE