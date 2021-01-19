Rishabh Pant surpasses MS Dhoni to become fastest Indian wicket-keeper to register 1000 Test runs

Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed the likes of MS Dhoni, Farokh Engineer, Wriddhiman Saha among others to register a new record during the fourth and final Test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. Pant smashed a cracking half-century to raise the hopes of India clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and in the process became the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to register 1000 Test runs.

Pant touched the landmark as soon as he scored his first run in the second innings of the Brisbane Test to become the fastest among Indian wicket-keeper to score 1000 Test runs.

While Pant took just 27 Test innings to register the feat, the likes of Dhoni, Engineer and Saha took 32, 36 and 37 innings respectively.

Fastest Indian WK to 1000 Test runs (by innings):

27 Rishabh Pant*

32 MS Dhoni

36 Farokh Engineer

37 Wriddhiman Saha

39 Nayan Mongia

Since Dhoni’s retirement, Pant has been touted as the next Indian wicket-keeper to take the charge across formats and the youngster has returned with some impressive numbers and knocks for the Men in Blue.

On Day 5 of the Brisbane Test, Pant has been central to India’s hopes of winning the Test and end Australia’s record of being unbeaten at the Gabba since 1988. While Pant holds an impressive record against Australia on their home soil, the last hour of the play could still bring lot of surprises on the table.

Meanwhile, India still need 50 runs to win the Test whereas Australia require five wickets to seal the series. Pant and Washington Sundar were batting for India at the time this report was published.