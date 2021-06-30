Rishabh Pant spotted enjoying Euro 2020 match between England and Germany

The Indian cricket team are currently on a three-week break in the UK before they take on England in a five-match Test series.

ALSO READ: Euro 2020: Sterling, Kane vanquish Germany as England reach quarterfinals

With Euro 2020 going on across Europe, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to share an image where he can be seen sitting at London's Wembley Stadium enjoying the round of 16 matches between England and Germany on Tuesday.

Pant was sitting with three friends and wrote: "Good experience watching England vs Germany."

However, Pant's image soon became a talking point as several fans flooded his timeline. Some asked him whether why he wasn't wearing a mask, while others asked the young southpaw about which team was he supporting.

Nice. Rishabh - is no one wearing mask there? — CA Gautam C Jain (@gautammardia) June 30, 2021 ×

Bhai which Team you are supporting in Euro 2021? — Kunal 17 (@kunal_sarcastic) June 30, 2021 ×

Raheem Sterling struck in the 75th minute to give England the lead in the crucial round of 16 encounters against Germany at the Wembley stadium in London as the hosts advanced into the quarterfinals of the European Championships.

England captain Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 86th minute as he headed home a cross to put it beyond the former European champions.

The match which was evenly poised with both teams attacking each other's post at regular intervals lacked inspiration in the first half as both teams were left goalless.

England's forward packed with attacking options remained steadfast against the Germans who lacked imagination at the front.

German coach Joachim Loew's side looked out of depth as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions dominated the last crucial 20 minutes as both sides looked to advance into the next stage.

England has never won the European Championship with Germany having won the Championships three times earlier the most recent in 1996.