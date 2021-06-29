Euro 2020: Sterling, Kane vanquish Germany as England reach quarterfinals

Raheem Sterling struck in the 75th minute to give England the lead in the crucial round of 16 encounter against Germany at the Wembley stadium in London as the hosts advanced into the quarterfinals of the European Championships.

England captain Harry Kane made it 2-0 in the 86th minute as he headed home a cross to put it beyond the former European champions.

The match which was evenly poised with both teams attacking each other's post at regular intervals lacked inspiration in the first half as both teams were left goalless.

England's forward packed with attacking options remained steadfast against the Germans who lacked imagination at the front.

German coach Joachim Loew's side looked out of depth as Gareth Southgate's Three Lions dominated the last crucial 20 minutes as both sides looked to advance into the next stage.

England has never won the European Championship with Germany having won the Championships three times earlier the most recent in 1996.

Sterling now has three goals in the tournament with Kane bagging his first goal of the competition. England's defence has become the favourite of the tournament with the Lions yet to concede a goal in the tournament.

The England game was Joachim Loew's last as German manager.

England will now face either Sweden or Ukraine in the last eight of Euro 2020.

(With inputs from Agencies)

