Rishabh Pant set to miss 2023 ICC ODI World Cup, claims report

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is set to miss the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup as he still is away from full recovery following a horrible car accident in December 2022.

Pant will also be missing the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played against Australia in England in June and so as Asia Cup. The developments are part of a report by the media outlet Cricbuzz which also says that Pant is still seven to eight months away from being able to start playing cricket again.

On a positive side, the reports also says that the left-handed batsman is recuperating faster than expected and will bale to walk without the crutches in span of a couple of weeks. Nonetheless, a return to cricket in January 2024 would mean an year of absence for Pant who had established himself as India's first choice wicketkeeper in Tests at least.

Given Pant's absence, KL Rahul could be India's designated keeper-batsman in ODIs for the World Cup and Asia Cup while players like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan could also find themselves in the mix.

Coming back to Pant's case, the southpaw recently made an appearance during his IPL franchise team Delhi Capitals' match against Gujarat Titans but was seen walking with the help of crutches.

The cricketer had met an accident while traveling from Delhi to Dehradun by his car. He was able to come out of the car with the help of passers-by who spotted his wreck of a car which had started burning. Pant was first taken to a local hospital for trauma treatment before being shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun.

BCCI then decided to fly Pant to a Mumbai hospital to undergo a knee surgery. Pant could need another surgery as per the report. India will definitely be missing Pant's expertise in Tests for sure where he has an envious record. In the 33 matches he has played so far, Pant has scored 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five hundreds and 11 half-centuries.

His most notable innings was of 89 not out with which he led a second-string India side to victory over Australia at their fortress Gabba in the final match of the Border-Gavaskar series in 2021.

