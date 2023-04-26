IPL 2023: 'He's the extra bowler': Tom Moody's BIG remark on MI's Arjun Tendulkar

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has tagged Mumbai Indians bowler Arjun Tendulkar as an extra amid the debate that Mumbai skipper Rohit could have given him one more over against Gujarat Titans.

The statement came during the discussion when he was asked if Arjun could have bowled one more over at the top as he had two left in his quota. The discussion popped up after Cam Green went for 22 in his second and GT's 18th over of the inning.

"You can't guarantee that the third over will be met. Even the very best bowlers, the most experienced bowlers… when you get greedy and think, 'let's just try and get that extra over', more often than not, they get lined up,” Moody told ESPNCricinfo.

Notably, Arjun had given away just nine runs in his two overs at the top and took the wicket of GT opener Wriddhiman Saha as well.

“Tendulkar did his job. Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler. And the extra bowler doesn't have to complete four (overs). He has contributed well at the top, took a wicket and gave 9 runs. You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly,” Moody added further.

In the match, Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first. Tendulkar proved Rohit's decision right as he took Saha's wicket in the third over of GT's innings. Titans, playing at home, kept scoring at a decent run-rate with Shubman Gill scoring 56 off 34. It was, however, Abhinav Manohar and David Miller towards the end who had a go at MI's bowling line-up.

Manohar scored 21-ball 42 while Miller hit 22-ball 46 as GT came close to 200. Rahul Tewatia then played a blinding cameo of 20 off 5, hitting three sixes as Gujarat posted 207/6 in 20 overs.

Mumbai were never in hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular interval and eventually lost the match by 55 runs.

