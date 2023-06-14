'Not bad yaar:' Rishabh Pant provides major update on his fitness

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been out of competitive cricket after being injured in a car crash in December last year. The accident took place near Pant's home town - Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Pant suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and several other injuries. He is currently undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA). The southpaw has now shared an update on his fitness. In a video dropped by Pant on Instagram, the 25-year-old can be seen climbing the stairs without the support of a stick.

“Not bad yaar Rishabh. Simple things can be difficult sometimes,” the India cricketer wrote on Instagram. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Pant can be seen doing some stretching. The post soon spread like wildfire as social media users wished Pant a speedy recovery. Sports Fraternity Gives Shout Out Indian women’s team cricketer Harleen Deol commented, “Well done boy, keep your bhangra performance ready Rishabh Pant.” India cricketer Mandeep Singh wrote, “Baba Mehar kare. Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals also motivated their skipper by commenting, “Keep going Rishabh.” Indian pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti branded Rishabh Pant as a “Champion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) × Rishabh Pant's Recovery Process Following the harrowing accident, Rishabh Pant had to undergo surgery in January. He had surgery on his medial collateral ligament (MCL). Pant made his first public appearance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium during Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2023 match against Gujarat Titans in April.

Rishabh Pant was last seen in action against Bangladesh during the second Test in December last year. He played a fine knock of 93 in the first innings of that fixture. His brilliance with the bat helped India win the game. Team India had whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in that Test series.