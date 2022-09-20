Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik? India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will make their comeback for the Indian team as they lock horns with Australia in a three-match T20I series starting Tuesday (September 20). The first T20I will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday with Rohit Sharma & Co. aiming to get off to a winning start.

Bumrah and Harshal are two of India's leading pacers in T20Is. The duo's return will significantly strengthen India's playing XI after the fast bowlers' disappointing show in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. While the duo will form the pace attack alongside the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, it remains to be seen if R Ashwin manages to pip Yuzvendra Chahal for the spinner's slot.

India also face a significant selection headache with the T20 World Cup 2022 right around the corner. The team management will have to decide between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant on who will be the first-choice wicket-keeper.

Pant's selection is likely as he is the only left-hander in India's middle-order in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja but Karthik might get a nod ahead of him if left-arm all-rounder Axar Patel makes the cut. Patel is a like-to-like replacement for injured Jadeja and will be the second all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya.

Opening batter and vice-captain KL Rahul will also be under the spotlight as he has failed to fire ever since making his comeback from injury during India's tour of Zimbabwe last month. Rahul's struggles have also prompted a debate over Virat Kohli being promoted to open the innings in T20Is, however, it's unlikely to happen in the series-opener on Tuesday.

India's top three of Rohit Sharma, Rahul and Kohli will remain intact while Suryakumar Yadav is expected to continue batting at number four. Hardik and Pant will slot into the middle order with a battle between Deepak Hooda and Axar for the other spot.

India's predicted playing XI for 1st T20I against Australia:

KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant/Dinesh Karthik, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin/Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah