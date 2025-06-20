/Rishabh Pant needs 50 more runs to break MS Dhoni’s this legendary record

India’s five-match Test series against England, starting on Thursday (June 20) at Headingley in Leeds, will be a special one for Rishabh Pant. This will be Pant’s third Test tour of England, but for the first time, he will play as the team’s vice-captain.

Pant has done really well in England since making his debut there in 2018. As India’s second-most experienced batter in the team now, his performance will be important if India want to win a Test series in England, something they haven’t done since 2007.

Pant also has the chance to break MS Dhoni’s record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper. Both Dhoni and Pant have six centuries each. If Pant scores one more century then he will go past Dhoni. Wriddhiman Saha is next with three centuries, followed by Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani, and Budhi Kunderan.

Pant is also close to breaking another Dhoni record, the most Test runs by an Indian keeper in SENA countries (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia). Dhoni has 1731 runs, while Pant has 1681 runs. He needs just 50 more runs to become the highest run-scorer in SENA countries for India.

The series will begin at Leeds. Pant confirmed he will bat at number five, while captain Gill will play at number four. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open the innings, but the team is still deciding who will bat at number three.

Jasprit Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests, so the team has added Harshit Rana to the squad as extra support.

India squad: