Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals' parked team bus allegedly attacked in Mumbai before IPL 2022 opener

Ahead of the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise have been dealt with a big blow. Mumbai Police, on Wednesday (March 16), have registered an FIR against miscreants after an alleged attack on the parked Delhi-based team's bus.

"An FIR has been registered against 5-6 unknown persons under sections 143,147,149,427 of IPC for allegedly attacking the Delhi Capital IPL team parked bus, police said," ANI tweeted.

As per a report in Zee News, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Vahatuk Sena (Transport Wing) sneaked near the bus, pasted posters of their demands on the bus' front, raised slogans, and smashed the windows of the four-wheeler. Hence, the Colaba Police Station rushed a team and arrested as many as five persons in connection with the mishap. Thus, security has also been beefed up around the DC camp following the incident.

For the unversed, Pant-led DC will open their campaign versus five-time champions Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) on Day 2 of the IPL 2022 edition, i.e. on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The tournament will get underway with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

DC IPL 2022 squad

Rishabh Pant (R), Prithvi Shaw (R), Anrich Nortje (R), Axar Patel (R), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal