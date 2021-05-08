Rishabh Pant has vowed a monetary donation for COVID relief

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant has vowed a monetary donation to Gurgaon-based cause the Hemkund Foundation for COVID-19 relief work.

The Delhi Capitals captain took to his Twitter handle to communicate his perspectives on the staggering second wave of the pandemic. Rishabh Pant passed on his fortitude with the dispossessed families and adulated the front-line workers for their contributions.

"Friends, the scale of despair across our country has been immense and something I have been deeply affected by. As someone who has seen personal loss up close, my heart goes out to all the families who have suffered over the past year and I pray for the souls of those who have left us," Rishab Pant.

"One of the most important aspects I have learned from sport is the power of working together as a team for a common cause. I salute our frontline workers. who have been working tirelessly to help India throughout the past year. However, the cause of helping India overcome these unprecedented times needs all our collective efforts," he added.

"I am supporting the Hemkunt Foundation through a monetary donation that will help provide O2 cylinders with beds, Covid-relief kits, and much more to those suffering across the country. I am especially keen to work with organizations providing medical aid and support to rural India and non-metro cities, which do not have the capacity of medical infrastructure than that of the major cities," asserted Pant.

Rishabh Pant joins Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya and

Krunal Pandya, among others, who have contributed to the cause. Rishabh Pant likewise encouraged his supporters to go along with him in adding to relief work by whatever implies, including spreading mindfulness about inoculation programs.

"I urge everyone to contribute in their own way so that we can help reach the remotest parts of the country and spread awareness about COVID relief and vaccination programs being run by the central and state governments. Please remember to stay safe, follow safety protocols, and get vaccinated, when possible," Pant signed off.