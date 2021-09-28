Rishabh Pant almost knocks off Dinesh Karthik's head while trying to stop ball from hitting the stumps - WATCH

Delhi Capitals (DC) suffered their first defeat of the UAE leg of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday (September 28). Kolkata Knight Riders chase down the target of 128 runs comfortably at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah to hand end DC's four-match unbeaten streak in the tournament.

The match witnessed some heated moments between the two sides as R Ashwin was involved in an on-field face-off with KKR pacer Tim Southee. While tempers flared during Ashwin's stay in the middle, DC's innings also saw a hilarious moment on the field when captain Rishabh Pant almost knocked off KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik's head.

The incident happened during the 17th over of DC's innings when Pant was batting in the middle. The left-hander tried to play a reverse slog against spinner Varun Chakravarthy but ended up missing the ball. The ball instead hit his back leg and was about to hit the stumps when Pant tried to stop it.

Pant swat his bat trying to stop the ball from hitting the stumps and ended up almost hitting Karthik in the process. Karthik, who was coming to collect the ball, escaped by inches and avoided what could have resulted in a serious injury had the bat hit his helmet.

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back to winning ways after facing a last-ball defeat against Chennai Super Kings in their last game. Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR as he helped Eoin Morgan & Co. restrict DC on 127/9 in 20 overs.

In reply, Nitish Rana's unbeaten 36 and Narine's 21 off 10 balls helped KKR chase down the target with ten balls to spare and stay in the top four. KKR are currently at the fourth spot on the points table with 10 points from as many matches.