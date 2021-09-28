[VIDEO] R Ashwin involved in heated argument with Southee, Morgan during KKR clash, Dinesh Karthik intervenes

Delhi Capitals (DC) spinner R Ashwin was involved in a heated argument with Eoin Morgan and Tim Southee during his side's clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021 on Tuesday. Ashwin was dismissed by Southee in the final over of DC's innings following which he was seen exchanging a few words with Southee and Morgan.

The incident took place after the first ball of the 20th over of DC's innings when Ashwin tried to play a pull shot against Southee. The spinner ended up getting caught by Nitish Rana on 9 off 8 balls. As Ashwin was walking back to the dressing room, Southee hurled a few words at him before things got heated up between the duo.

KKR captain Morgan also got involved in the verbal tussle as Ashwin exchanged a few words with the England batsman as well before KKR wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik intervened. Karthik was seen calming Ashwin down and asking him to walk back. It remains unclear what prompted the heated exchange between Southee and the DC spinner. However, the video of the face-off soon went viral on social media.

Watch video:

Talking about the game, Delhi Capitals suffered their first defeat of the UAE leg of IPL 2021 as they failed to defend the low-key total of 127 runs after a disappointing batting performance. DC got off to a slow start with openers Steve Smith (39) and Shikhar Dhawan (24) adding 35 runs for the first wicket before the middle-order suffered an unexpected collapse.

Captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 39 off 36 balls for his side and helped them post a decent total on the board. It proved to be a tricky chase for KKR with their middle-order also crumbling under pressure but Nitish Rana's unbeaten 36 and crucial knocks from Sunil Narine (21) and Shubman Gill (30) helped KKR win by 3 wickets with 10 balls to spare.