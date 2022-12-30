Rishabh Pant accident: He is stable and undergoing scans, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Much to the relief for Indian cricket fans, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rishabh Pant is stable and undergoing scans at Max Hospital, Dehradun following a horrific accident on Friday morning (December 30). The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter was returning to Delhi from Uttarakhand when his car collided with a divider and caught fire. He was driving the Mercedes and was reportedly alone when he somehow managed to get out of the car and was rushed to the hospital.

After the disturbing accident pictures went viral on social media platforms, many have poured wishes for Pant. Amid all this, Jay Shah confirmed that he is stable and out of danger. Shah tweeted, "My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support."

My thoughts and prayers are with Rishabh Pant as he fights his way back to recovery. I have spoken to his family and the doctors treating him. Rishabh is stable and undergoing scans. We are closely monitoring his progress and will provide him with all the necessary support. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 30, 2022

Soon, BCCI's official Twitter handle also shared an update on Pant:

Ever since the news broke out, the cricketing fraternity has been wishing for Pant's speedy recovery. The likes of R Ashwin, Virender Sehwag, Ricky Ponting, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Litton Das, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan and many others have been for the 25-year-old's recovery.