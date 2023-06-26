Rinku Singh might feature in India T20I squad against West Indies: Report

After capping off the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a sublime fashion, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter is now expected to earn his maiden India call-up. A report published by the Times of India has claimed that the 25-year-old is set to be included in Team India squad for the T20I series against West Indies and the United Kingdom. Rinku Singh was in red-hot form in IPL 2023. Having played 14 matches in the last season, the Southpaw scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53. The report also mentions that pacer Mohammad Shami, who is not a part of Test and ODI squads for the West Indies tour, may very well not find a berth in the T20I side either.

Umesh Yadav injured

There were plenty of speculations about Umesh Yadav who failed to earn a spot in the India Test squad for the series against West Indies. Many thought that Umesh was dropped from the Test squad but the report published by the above-mentioned outlet suggests that Umesh was not named in the squad due to a hamstring injury. Umesh was last seen in action in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this month but the 35-year-old could only pick up two wickets in that game at the Kennington Oval. After playing 57 matches so far, Umesh has 170 Test wickets to his name.