Rinku Singh might feature in India T20I squad against West Indies: Report
Story highlights
Indian cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, will kick off the new cycle of the WTC with a two-match series against West Indies. The Test series is scheduled to start from July 12.
After capping off the latest season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a sublime fashion, the Kolkata Knight Riders batter is now expected to earn his maiden India call-up. A report published by the Times of India has claimed that the 25-year-old is set to be included in Team India squad for the T20I series against West Indies and the United Kingdom. Rinku Singh was in red-hot form in IPL 2023. Having played 14 matches in the last season, the Southpaw scored 474 runs at a strike rate of 149.53. The report also mentions that pacer Mohammad Shami, who is not a part of Test and ODI squads for the West Indies tour, may very well not find a berth in the T20I side either.
Umesh Yadav injured
There were plenty of speculations about Umesh Yadav who failed to earn a spot in the India Test squad for the series against West Indies. Many thought that Umesh was dropped from the Test squad but the report published by the above-mentioned outlet suggests that Umesh was not named in the squad due to a hamstring injury. Umesh was last seen in action in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this month but the 35-year-old could only pick up two wickets in that game at the Kennington Oval. After playing 57 matches so far, Umesh has 170 Test wickets to his name.
New faces in Test squad
Apart from Umesh Yadav, India batter Cheteshwar Pujara was also not selected for the Test series against West Indies. In the W.orld Test Championship final against Australia, Pujara managed to score 14 and 27 in two innings respectively. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mukesh Kumar are three new faces who feature in Team India’s Test squad for the West Indies tour.
India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KS Bharat (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk), Navdeep Saini
India ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar