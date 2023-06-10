Ricky Ponting picks between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for Ashes 2023 opener, says 'he will start for me'

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has decided between Josh Hazlewood and Scott Boland for that one place in the bowling lineup for the first Test against England. Punter, as most fans call him, feels a fully-fit Hazlewood will be in the XI despite Boland’s credentials in this format lately.

Although Ponting backed Boland to play some role in the upcoming Ashes, which begins with the first Test in Edgbaston on June 16th, he thinks Hazlewood playing alongside captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the opener is a no-brainer.

Ahead of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) Final against India at the Oval, Hazlewood was ‘very close’ on making his anticipated return to the Test side for the first time since January this year, but a last-minute precautionary pull-out saw Boland playing ahead of him.

Following the SCG Test against South Africa earlier, Hazlewood suffered an Achilles injury and remained on the sidelines for few months. In the process, he also missed the away Border-Gavaskar series that India won 2-1. The right-arm seamer returned to playing competitive cricket during IPL 2023 for RCB, featuring in just three matches throughout, however, he had left the tournament early, citing side soreness.

"Nothing changes for me," Ponting said., as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "If Hazlewood is fit and they are 100% convinced that he can get through the game, then I think he'll start, but if he doesn't you have a pretty good back-up." Impressive Boland will get his chances Knowing how well Boland played since making his historic Test debut at the MCG against England in December 2021, Ponting is impressed with the domestic veteran and feels with five matches, his time will also come, and he will get a run in the Ashes 2023.

"Scotty is very impressive," Ponting said. "The thing the selectors might be thinking about is Josh's injury record over the last few years. When you look at it, with Scotty bowling the way he is, it's a pretty compelling argument to say is he in their starting XI for the first Test.

"Looking ahead, though, with five Test matches in six weeks, don't think we can expect either bowling group to get through [fully], both teams will probably have to rest a quick or two here and there through the series."

While Australian management expressed displeasure in not having Hazlewood for the one-off crucial tie against India, picking Boland didn’t disappoint them either. The Victorian made his presence felt in the first innings by dismissing India opener Shubman Gill and keeper-batter KS Bharat clean bowled.