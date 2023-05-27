Ricky Ponting names his XI for WTC Final, David Warner, Scott Boland included, star player sits out

Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting has backed the under-performing batter in Tests David Warner and seamer Scott Boland to get picked in the XI for the World Test Championship Final against India, starting on June 7th in London. Considering Josh Hazlewood is still dealing with fitness issues, having not played cricket on a stretch in a while, Ponting has picked Boland to fill his shoes.

If Hazlewood remains unfit or the management decides to rest him, given the Ashes are also starting on June 16th, Captain Pat Cummins will have Boland and seam-bowling all-rounder Michael Neser to choose from. While Neser’s credentials in the English conditions speak for themselves, Ponting feels Boland's successive run in the past 12 months will help him succeed in the UK.

Boland emerged on the Test scene during the last home Ashes, where he wreaked havoc, picking up 18 wickets in three matches at an average of 9.55. Boland, 34, has played seven Tests to date and picked 28 wickets, with his best of 6/7 coming in his debut Test at the MCG in 2021.

"Boland's record when he's played over the last 12 months has been absolutely outstanding,” Ponting said on ICC Review. "He's one that would really, potentially thrive in these English conditions. We’ve seen what he's been able to do in Australia when there has been a bit of assistance off the wicket there and with the ball. So, I think he'll get the nod ahead of Neser."

Meanwhile, another domestic giant Neser - who during the ongoing County Championship, shined by picking up 19 wickets and scoring 311 runs in five games played, including a hundred batting lower down the order, will also press for a case in the XI for the WTC Final.

"He (Neser) will be a terrific bowler in English conditions. We have already seen that in County cricket," Ponting said. "He's perfectly suited to those conditions. He was probably a little bit unlucky not to be named in this squad right from the start, and certainly even in the Ashes squad, right from the start, just with the conditions.

"Neser has just come off some wickets. He got a very good hundred as well in the second innings of that last County game that they played. He's one of those no-fuss sorts of guys that is a very skilful player, and the skill set that he has is actually very well suited to England," Ponting added. Warner to play the WTC Final – Ponting David Warner is in hot waters regarding his Test form, especially considering English conditions. However, Ponting feels the veteran batter could get picked for the important game against India.

"I think Warner will play. I'm listening to everything that's been spoken about the last few months, that Warner will play along with Khawaja, opening the batting. Marnus three, Smith four, Head five, Green six, Carey seven, Starc eight, Cummins nine, Lyon 10. Scott Boland will be the guy that will come in in Hazlewood's place," Ponting said.

Here is Ricky Ponting's XI for WTC Final -

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland