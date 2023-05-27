WTC Final will pose a challenge for Cameron Green amid injury scare, says Australia coach Andrew McDonald

Australia and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Cameron Green suffered a blow to his arm while batting during Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans on Friday. After physios attended him in the middle, Green was helped off the field and retired hurt, much to everyone’s worry inside the MI and the Aussie camp – who are eagerly waiting for him to join the squad in London for the World Test Championship Final against India, starting June 7th.

Meanwhile, ahead of naming the final 15 for the WTC Final that begins in around ten days, Australia head coach Andrew McDonald expressed his concern over Green’s potential injury scare and commented on how the summit clash against India will challenge the youngster.

While chasing a mammoth 234, Green, in the second over of the innings, got hit on the arm off Hardik Pandya’s screamer. Though he left the field then, Green returned after the fall of Tilak Varma’s wicket and took down the attack with some stunning blows to the boundary. He scored 30 off 20 balls and got out to Joshua Little. How's that for an IMPACT!



Impact Player Joshua Little knocks the stumps to get Cameron Green OUT ☝️#TATAIPL | #Qualifier2 | #GTvMI pic.twitter.com/cSw6W7QjA1 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 26, 2023 × Green’s wicket broke Mumbai’s momentum, as they crumbled under pressure and lost Qualifier 2 by 62 runs – thus getting knocked out of IPL 2023.

With Green now available to join the Australian team in the UK, McDonald feels since the young batter is on the path of becoming an all-format player, he must learn to adapt quickly from one format to the other. McDonald added this would be a challenge for him.

"The challenge for Cam now is as he starts to become a three-format player is how he focuses [on] that, shifts between formats, and he's going to have another challenge in front of him going deep into the IPL finals to get ready for the World Test Championship match," McDonald told SEN Radio, as quoted in ESPNcricinfo "So that will be a challenge for him, but he's a fast learner and every hurdle he's got over so far." When a thumb injury hampered Green’s run Following the Boxing Day Test last year against South Africa, where he broke his thumb, Green missed the final Test at SCG and the first two Tests against India in the Border-Gavaskar series, which Australia, for the third straight time, lost to India on their soil.

While all of this hampered his momentum moving forward, Green got back to scoring runs during the IPL 2023, where at number 3, he became a vital cog in the wheel for the side.

Even during Mumbai’s crucial virtual knockout against SunRisers Hyderabad on May 20th, Green slammed his maiden IPL hundred and helped his team win the tie and qualify for the playoffs.