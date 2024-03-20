Richard Hughes appointed sporting director as Liverpool prepare for post-Klopp era

Liverpool have announced the appointment of Richard Hughes as the new sporting director as the club looks to secure a post-Jurgen Klopp future. Hughes will leave his position as Bournemouth's technical director at the end of the season and make the move to Merseyside, where he will join Michael Edwards - Fenway Sports Group’s CEO of Football.

Hughes will officially take over the job on June 1 in advance of the 2024-25 campaign and attempt to steer the club in a new direction and help Edwards pick a successor for Klopp.

“I am incredibly proud to be offered this opportunity. Liverpool FC is a unique club and I’m grateful to be given a chance to serve it in this capacity," said Hughes on the appointment.

“I am fully aware of the expectations and responsibilities that come with taking this position. It will be my job, working with Michael [Edwards] and leading the football operations team already in place, plus the wider staff at the AXA Training Centre, to make good decisions."

Notably, Hughes and Edwards have a professional and personal relationship spanning over two decades. The duo worked together during Hughes' playing career at Portsmouth.

Massive responsibilities for Hughes

Hughes would be replacing Jorge Schmadtke who was hired by the club on an initial short-term contract last year, following the departure of Julian Ward, who had replaced Edwards a year before.

Currently, former Liverpool midfielder and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is being touted as the favourite to replace Klopp. Sporting FC's Ruben Amorim is another candidate who might get the nod if Alonso rejects a Liverpool move.

Apart from the manager hunt, Hughes would be responsible for bringing new signings to the club. Akin to Edwards, Hughes also follows a data-driven approach to transfers. under his stewardship, the likes of Illia Zabarnyi, Dominic Solanke, Nathan Ake and Aaron Ramsdale joined the cherries in recent years.

As the sporting director, Edwards was responsible for the signing of players such as Roberto Firminio, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, and Fabinho among several others. He also sanctioned the signing of Klopp as the manager after Brendan Rodgers was sacked in 2015.

Hughes would have big shoes to fill, especially considering the size of the club. Liverpool are currently competing for two more trophies this season and would be back in Champions League next year.