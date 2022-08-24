Ollie Robinson replaces Matthew Potts as England announce playing XI for 2nd Test against South Africa

England cricket team on Wednesday announced the playing eleven for the second match of the three-match Test series against South Africa at Emirates Old Trafford. Ollie Robinson returned to the playing XI replacing Matthew Potts in the only change from the first Test at Lord`s. The second Test will take place from August 25.

England`s bouncebackability will be tested at Emirates Old Trafford as they look to draw level in the three-match Test series against the Proteas. Ben Stokes` side suffered an innings defeat inside three days at Lord`s in the series opener. The third and final Test of the series will take place from September 8.

Both sides previously contested in a high-voltage white-ball leg of South Africa`s tour to England, which consisted of three ODIs and three T20Is. South Africa won the T20I series 2-1.

South Africa`s batting was extremely consistent throughout the series whereas it was the exact opposite for England. Before this, the ODI series between both sides ended in a 1-1 draw. The last match of the series could not produce a result as it was abandoned due to rain.

England Men`s XI: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.